Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,957 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $101.48 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

