Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

ASB opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

