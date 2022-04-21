Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,933 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Navient worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Navient by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Navient by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 12.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

