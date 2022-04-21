Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

