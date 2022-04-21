Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fluor worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Fluor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fluor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

