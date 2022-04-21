Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after buying an additional 243,118 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 201.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 747,485 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

