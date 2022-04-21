iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $107.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

