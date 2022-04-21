Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ALLETE worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.
About ALLETE (Get Rating)
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
