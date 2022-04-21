Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Bandwidth worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2,172.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $682.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

