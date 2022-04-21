Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

AVEM stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $70.47.

