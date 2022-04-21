Atria Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.