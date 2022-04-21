Atria Investments LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.08.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $171.08 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

