Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

