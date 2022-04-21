Atria Investments LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exponent by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

