nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of nCino by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

NCNO opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

