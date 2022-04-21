Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Constellium were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.02. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

