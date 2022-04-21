Boston Partners Has $542,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

