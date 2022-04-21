Boston Partners Cuts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Boston Partners reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chemours were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $217,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

