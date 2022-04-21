Boston Partners Makes New $455,000 Investment in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Cadre as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $10,967,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDRE stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

