Boston Partners Has $515,000 Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 99.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OAS. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.11. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

