Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PTON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.97.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peloton Interactive Profile (Get Rating)
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.