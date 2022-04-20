Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

PTON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.