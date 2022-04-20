Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Y. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $837.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $744.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.89. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Y has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

