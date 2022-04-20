Advisor Partners LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.