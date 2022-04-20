Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.37 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

