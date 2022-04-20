PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,406 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

