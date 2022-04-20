Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 48,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

