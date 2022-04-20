CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.44 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

