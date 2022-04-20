Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,395 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $38,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

