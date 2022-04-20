Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,487 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

DVN opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

