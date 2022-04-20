Boston Partners Sells 679 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Amedisys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMED opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.56.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

