SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA opened at $6.96 on Monday. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.