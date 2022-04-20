Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.18). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.