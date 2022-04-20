6,120 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

