Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $18,940,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WestRock by 26.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,262,000 after acquiring an additional 296,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.