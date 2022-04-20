IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mercantile Bank worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.