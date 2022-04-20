Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.14 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

