Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

