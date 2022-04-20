Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 48,232 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,232 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $194,218,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $556.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $665.77. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $524.19 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

