Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 401,372 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

