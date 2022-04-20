Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 41,132 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.