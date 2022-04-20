Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,106 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $20,132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $23,356,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

EMN opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

