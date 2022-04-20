Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

