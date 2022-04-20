Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Masco worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $13,531,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.