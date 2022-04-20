4,082 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of LNC opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

