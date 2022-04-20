Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 1,185 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

