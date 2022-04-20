Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,159,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 587,322 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,636 shares of company stock valued at $39,984,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

K opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

