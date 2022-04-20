Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9,975.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after buying an additional 297,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 127.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,008,000 after buying an additional 291,607 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $85,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.