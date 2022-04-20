Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.97.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.