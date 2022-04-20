Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

