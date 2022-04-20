Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,162 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

